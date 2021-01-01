|
Sicilia Bianco Hèila 2020
(Sicily)
|
Grecanico (60%), Catarratto (40%)
| White Wine
|Score: ✧✧✧
|
Brilliant straw yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent.
Intense, clean and pleasing, starts with hints of apple, peach and hawthorn followed by aromas of citrus fruits, pear and plum.
Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors.
Persistent finish with flavors of apple, peach and pear.
Aged in steel tanks.
|
|
Alcohol: 12%
|
Vegetable appetizers, Risotto with vegetables, Sauteed fish, Dairy products, Eggs
|
|Suggested glass
|
10 °C
(50 °F)
|(Young and Crisp White Wines)
|
|October 2021