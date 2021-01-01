Brilliant straw yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent. Brilliant straw yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent.

Intense, clean and pleasing, starts with hints of apple, peach and hawthorn followed by aromas of citrus fruits, pear and plum.

Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors.

Persistent finish with flavors of apple, peach and pear.

Aged in steel tanks.


