Zibibbo 2020
(Sicily)
Intense greenish yellow and nuances of greenish yellow, very transparent.
Intense, clean and pleasing, starts with hints of grape, peach and apple followed by aromas of broom, banana, pear and sage.
Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors.
Persistent finish with flavors of grape, peach and apple.
4 months in steel tanks.
Alcohol: 12.5%
Crustacean appetizers, Pasta with crustaceans, Stewed crustaceans, Mushroom soups
Suggested glass
10 °C
(50 °F)
|(Young and Crisp White Wines)
|October 2021