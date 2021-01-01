Intense greenish yellow and nuances of greenish yellow, very transparent. Intense greenish yellow and nuances of greenish yellow, very transparent.

Intense, clean and pleasing, starts with hints of grape, peach and apple followed by aromas of broom, banana, pear and sage. Intense, clean and pleasing, starts with hints of grape, peach and apple followed by aromas of broom, banana, pear and sage.

Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors. Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors.

Persistent finish with flavors of grape, peach and apple. Persistent finish with flavors of grape, peach and apple.

4 months in steel tanks. 4 months in steel tanks.

