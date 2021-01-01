|
Sicilia Catarratto Medea 2020
(Sicily)
Catarratto
| White Wine
|Score: ✧✧✧
Intense straw yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent.
Intense, clean and pleasing, starts with hints of apple, plum and hawthorn followed by aromas of broom, pear and pineapple.
Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors.
Persistent finish with flavors of apple, plum and pear.
6 months in steel tanks.
Alcohol: 12.5%
Pasta with fish, Sauteed fish, Vegetable flans, Sauteed white meat
Suggested glass
10 °C
(50 °F)
|(Young and Crisp White Wines)
|October 2021