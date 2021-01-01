|
Sicilia Grillo Edesia 2020
(Sicily)
Brilliant straw yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent.
Intense, clean and pleasing, starts with hints of apple, peach and plum followed by aromas of hawthorn, broom, citrus fruits and almond.
Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors.
Persistent finish with flavors of apple, peach and plum.
6 months in steel tanks.
Alcohol: 13.5%
Pasta with fish, Sauteed fish, Sauteed white meat, Legume soups
|Suggested glass
10 °C
(50 °F)
|(Young and Crisp White Wines)
|October 2021