Brilliant straw yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent. Brilliant straw yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent.

Intense, clean and pleasing, starts with hints of apple, peach and plum followed by aromas of hawthorn, broom, citrus fruits and almond. Intense, clean and pleasing, starts with hints of apple, peach and plum followed by aromas of hawthorn, broom, citrus fruits and almond.

Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors. Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors.

Persistent finish with flavors of apple, peach and plum. Persistent finish with flavors of apple, peach and plum.

6 months in steel tanks. 6 months in steel tanks.

