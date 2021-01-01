|
Perricone 2017
(Sicily)
|
Perricone
| Red Wine
|Score: ✧✧✧✭
|
Intense ruby red and nuances of garnet red, little transparency.
Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of black cherry, blackberry and raspberry followed by aromas of violet, cyclamen, blueberry and plum.
Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.
Persistent finish with flavors of black cherry, blackberry and raspberry.
At least 6 months in steel tanks.
|
|
Alcohol: 13%
|
Pasta with meat, Stewed meat with mushrooms, Legume soups
|
|Suggested glass
|
18 °C
(64 °F)
|(Bodied or Mature Red Wines)
|
|October 2021