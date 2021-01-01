|
Sicilia Nero d'Avola Nesos 2018
(Sicily)
|
Nero d'Avola
| Red Wine
|Score: ✧✧✧✭
|
Intense ruby red and nuances of garnet red, little transparency.
Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of plum, blackberry and black cherry followed by aromas of dried violet, blueberry, carob and vanilla.
Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.
Persistent finish with flavors of plum, blackberry and black cherry.
6 months in barrique.
|
|
Alcohol: 13.5%
|
Pasta with meat and mushrooms,mm Sauteed meat, Stewed meat with mushrooms
|
|Suggested glass
|
18 °C
(64 °F)
|(Bodied or Mature Red Wines)
|
|October 2021