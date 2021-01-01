|
Villa Tirrena 2016
(Latium)
|
Merlot (90%), Syrah (10%)
| Red Wine
|Score: ✧✧✧✧
|
Intense ruby red and nuances of ruby red, little transparency.
Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of black cherry, black currant and violet followed by aromas of peony, plum, blueberry, cocoa, tobacco, mace, vanilla and eucalyptus.
Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness.
Persistent finish with flavors of black cherry, black currant and plum.
12 months in barrique, 12 months in bottle.
|
|
Alcohol: 14%
|
Broiled meat and barbecue, Roasted meat, Stewed meat with mushrooms, Cheese
|
|Suggested glass
|
18 °C
(64 °F)
|(Bodied or Mature Red Wines)
|
|October 2021
|Other Vintages
|
|DiWineTaste
|Readers
|2004
| ✧✧✧
| Issue 52, May 2007
| --
|2015
| ✧✧✧✧✭
| July 2020
| --
|2016
| ✧✧✧✧
| October 2021
| --