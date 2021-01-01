Brilliant garnet red and nuances of brick red, little transparency. Brilliant garnet red and nuances of brick red, little transparency.

Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of black cherry jam, plum jam and dried violet followed by aromas of blueberry jam, carob, tobacco, cocoa, leather, tamarind, licorice, tar, vanilla and eucalyptus.

Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.

Persistent finish with flavors of black cherry jam, plum jam and blueberry jam.

15 months in barrique, 15 months in bottle.


