Brilliant straw yellow and nuances of greenish yellow, very transparent, fine and persistent perlage.

Intense, clean and pleasing, starts with hints of plum, apple and pear followed by aromas of hawthorn, broom, tangerine and pineapple.

Effervescent and crisp attack, however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors.

Persistent finish with flavors of plum, apple and tangerine.

Produced with the Charmat method.


