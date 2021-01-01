|
Sicilia Cabernet Sauvignon Fere 2018
(Sicily)
|
Cabernet Sauvignon
| Red Wine
|Score: ✧✧✧✭
|
Intense ruby red and nuances of garnet red, little transparency.
Intense, clean pleasing and refined, starts with hints of black currant, black cherry and plum followed by aromas of dried violet, blueberry, bell pepper, vanilla and menthol.
Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.
Persistent finish with flavors of black currant, plum and black cherry.
6 months in barrique.
|
|
Alcohol: 13.5%
|
Broiled meat and barbecue, Roasted meat, Stewed meat with mushrooms, Cheese
|
|Suggested glass
|
18 °C
(64 °F)
|(Bodied or Mature Red Wines)
|
|October 2021