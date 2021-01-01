Intense ruby red and nuances of garnet red, little transparency. Intense ruby red and nuances of garnet red, little transparency.

Intense, clean pleasing and refined, starts with hints of black currant, black cherry and plum followed by aromas of dried violet, blueberry, bell pepper, vanilla and menthol.

Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.

Persistent finish with flavors of black currant, plum and black cherry.

6 months in barrique.


