Brilliant amber yellow and nuances of amber yellow, transparent.

Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of dried fig, dried apricot and quince jam followed by aromas of peach jam, date, honey, candied fruits, leather, citrus fruit peel, caramel, hazelnut, vanilla and nail polish.

Sweet and round attack, however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing crispness.

Persistent finish with flavors of dried fig, dried apricot and honey.

More than 4 years in "caratelli" barrels.


