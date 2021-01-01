Brilliant straw yellow and nuances of greenish yellow, very transparent, fine and persistent perlage. Brilliant straw yellow and nuances of greenish yellow, very transparent, fine and persistent perlage.

Intense, clean and pleasing, starts with hints of plum, apple and citrus fruits followed by aromas of yeast, hawthorn, broom and pear.

Effervescent and crisp attack, however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors.

Persistent finish with flavors of plum, apple and pear.

Refermented in bottle.


