Orvieto Noe dei Calanchi 2020
Orvieto (Umbria)
Grechetto (40%), Trebbiano Toscano (30%), Pinot Grigio (30%)
| White Wine
|Score: ✧✧✧
Intense straw yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent.
Intense, clean and pleasing, starts with hints of apple, plum and hawthorn followed by aromas of broom, tangerine, peach and pear.
Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness.
Persistent finish with flavors of plum, apple and tangerine.
5 months in steel tanks, 1 month in bottle.
Alcohol: 13.5%
Vegetable appetizers, Risotto with vegetables, Fried fish, Eggs, Dairy products
|Suggested glass
10 °C
(50 °F)
|(Young and Crisp White Wines)
|October 2021
|Other Vintages
|DiWineTaste
|Readers
|2019
| ✧✧✧
| July 2020
| --
|2020
| ✧✧✧
| October 2021
| --