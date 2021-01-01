Intense straw yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent. Intense straw yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent.

Intense, clean and pleasing, starts with hints of apple, plum and hawthorn followed by aromas of broom, tangerine, peach and pear.

Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness.

Persistent finish with flavors of plum, apple and tangerine.

5 months in steel tanks, 1 month in bottle.


