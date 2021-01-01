Wine Culture and Information since 2002 - Volume 20
  Orvieto Noe dei Calanchi 2020, Paolo e Noemia d'Amico (Italy)  

Orvieto Noe dei Calanchi 2020

Paolo e Noemia d'Amico (Italy)

Orvieto (Umbria)
Grechetto (40%), Trebbiano Toscano (30%), Pinot Grigio (30%)
White Wine White Wine Score: ✧✧✧

Orvieto (Umbria)
Intense straw yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent.

Intense, clean and pleasing, starts with hints of apple, plum and hawthorn followed by aromas of broom, tangerine, peach and pear.

Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness.

Persistent finish with flavors of plum, apple and tangerine.

5 months in steel tanks, 1 month in bottle.

Alcohol: 13.5%

Vegetable appetizers, Risotto with vegetables, Fried fish, Eggs, Dairy products

Suggested glass Young and Crisp White Wines 10 °C
(50 °F)
(Young and Crisp White Wines)

October 2021


Other Vintages
  DiWineTaste Readers
2019   ✧✧✧     July 2020       --    
2020   ✧✧✧     October 2021       --    

Other Paolo e Noemia d'Amico's wines 


