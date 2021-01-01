|
Sicilia Chardonnay Bibesia 2020
(Sicily)
|
Chardonnay
| White Wine
|Score: ✧✧✧✭
|
Brilliant straw yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent.
Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of banana, apple and acacia followed by aromas of broom, pineapple, pear and plum.
Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness.
Persistent finish with flavors of banana, apple and pineapple.
6 months in steel tanks.
|
|
Alcohol: 13%
|
Pasta with fish, Sauteed white meat with mushrooms, Sauteed fish
|
|Suggested glass
|
10 °C
(50 °F)
|(Young and Crisp White Wines)
|
|October 2021