|
Vernaccia di San Gimignano Titolato 2020
Vernaccia di San Gimignano (Tuscany)
|
Vernaccia di San Gimignano (90%), Chardonnay (10%)
| White Wine
|Score: ✧✧✧✭
|
Intense straw yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent.
Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of apple, plum and hawthorn followed by aromas of broom, pear, pineapple and almond.
Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.
Persistent finish with flavors of apple, plum and almond.
Aged in steel tanks.
|
|
Alcohol: 14%
|
Fish appetizers, Pasta and risotto with crustaceans, Fried fish, Sauteed fish, Vegetable flans
|
|Suggested glass
|
10 °C
(50 °F)
|(Young and Crisp White Wines)
|
|October 2021
|Other Vintages
|
|DiWineTaste
|Readers
|2016
| ✧✧✧
| March 2018
| --
|2020
| ✧✧✧✭
| October 2021
| --