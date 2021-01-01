Wine Culture and Information since 2002 - Volume 20
  Vernaccia di San Gimignano Titolato 2020, Guicciardini Strozzi (Italy)  

Vernaccia di San Gimignano Titolato 2020

Guicciardini Strozzi (Italy)

Vernaccia di San Gimignano (Tuscany)
Vernaccia di San Gimignano (90%), Chardonnay (10%)
White Wine White Wine Score: ✧✧✧

Vernaccia di San Gimignano (Tuscany)
Intense straw yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of apple, plum and hawthorn followed by aromas of broom, pear, pineapple and almond.

Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.

Persistent finish with flavors of apple, plum and almond.

Aged in steel tanks.

Alcohol: 14%

Fish appetizers, Pasta and risotto with crustaceans, Fried fish, Sauteed fish, Vegetable flans

Suggested glass Young and Crisp White Wines 10 °C
(50 °F)
(Young and Crisp White Wines)

October 2021


Other Vintages
  DiWineTaste Readers
2016   ✧✧✧     March 2018       --    
2020   ✧✧✧     October 2021       --    

