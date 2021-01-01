Intense ruby red and nuances of ruby red, little transparency. Intense ruby red and nuances of ruby red, little transparency.

Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of black cherry, blueberry and black currant followed by aromas of violet, carnation, plum, pomegranate, tobacco, chocolate, leather, thyme, vanilla and menthol.

Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.

Persistent finish with flavors of black cherry, blueberry and black currant.

Sangiovese ages for 24 months in cask, Syrah and Merlot 24 months in barrique, 6 months in steel tanks, at least 12 months in bottle.


