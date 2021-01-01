|
Vernaccia di San Gimignano Riserva 2018
Vernaccia di San Gimignano (Tuscany)
Vernaccia di San Gimignano
| White Wine
|Score: ✧✧✧✧
Intense straw yellow and nuances of golden yellow, very transparent.
Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of apple, plum and peach followed by aromas of hawthorn, citrus fruits, acacia, jasmine, pear, honey and almond.
Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.
Persistent finish with flavors of apple, plum and almond.
Some months in barrique, at least 12 months in bottle.
Alcohol: 13%
Stuffed pasta, Roasted fish, Roasted white meat, Mushroom soups
|Suggested glass
12 °C
(53 °F)
|(Bodied and Mature White Wines)
|October 2021
|Other Vintages
|DiWineTaste
|Readers
|2015
| ✧✧✧✧
| March 2018
| --
|2018
| ✧✧✧✧
| October 2021
| --