|
Sicilia Grillo Chardonnay Ninfea 2017
(Sicily)
|
Grillo, Chardonnay
| White Wine
|Score: ✧✧✧✧
|
S# Brilliant golden yellow and nuances of golden yellow, very transparent.
#N# Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of banana,
peach and acacia followed by aromas of hawthorn, apple, grapefruit, pear,
hazelnut, butter and vanilla.
#T# Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense
flavors, pleasing roundness.
#F# Persistent finish with flavors of banana, apple and grapefruit.
#A# 9 months part in steel tanks and part in barrique, 3 months in bottle.
|
|
Alcohol: 13.5%
|
Stuffed pasta, Roasted fish, Roasted white meat, Mushroom soups
|
|Suggested glass
|
12 °C
(53 °F)
|(Bodied and Mature White Wines)
|
|October 2021