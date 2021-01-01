Brilliant ruby red and nuances of brick red, little transparency. Brilliant ruby red and nuances of brick red, little transparency.

Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of plum, black cherry and black currant followed by aromas of dried violet, blueberry, leather, tobacco, cocoa, toffee, black pepper, mace, licorice, vanilla and eucalyptus.

Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.

Persistent finish with flavors of plum, black cherry and blueberry.

15 months in barrique, 24 months in bottle.


