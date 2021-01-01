|
Millanni 2015
(Tuscany)
|
Sangiovese (60%), Cabernet Sauvignon (30%), Merlot (10%)
| Red Wine
|Score: ✧✧✧✧✭
|
Intense ruby red and nuances of garnet red, little transparency.
Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of black cherry, plum and dried violet followed by aromas of blueberry, blackberry, black currant, carnation, chocolate, tobacco, mace, vanilla and menthol.
Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.
Persistent finish with flavors of black cherry, plum and blueberry.
18 months in barrique.
|
|
Alcohol: 13.5%
|
Roasted meat, Stewed and braised meat with mushrooms, Cheese
|
|Suggested glass
|
18 °C
(64 °F)
|(Full Bodied and Very Mature Red Wines)
|
|October 2021