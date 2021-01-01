Brilliant ruby red and nuances of garnet red, little transparency. Brilliant ruby red and nuances of garnet red, little transparency.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of plum, black cherry and blueberry followed by aromas of dried violet, blueberry, red orange, tobacco, carob, cinnamon, black pepper and vanilla. Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of plum, black cherry and blueberry followed by aromas of dried violet, blueberry, red orange, tobacco, carob, cinnamon, black pepper and vanilla.

Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable. Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.

Persistent finish with flavors of plum, black cherry and red orange. Persistent finish with flavors of plum, black cherry and red orange.

12 months in cask, 12 months in bottle. 12 months in cask, 12 months in bottle.

