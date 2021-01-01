|
Montepulciano d'Abruzzo Riserva Spelt 2017
Montepulciano d'Abruzzo (Abruzzo)
|
Montepulciano
| Red Wine
|Score: ✧✧✧✧✭
|
S# Intense ruby red and nuances of garnet red, little transparency.
#N# Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of
black cherry, plum and blueberry followed by aromas of violet, blackberry,
chocolate, tobacco, rosemary, mace, licorice, vanilla and menthol.
#T# Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body,
intense flavors, agreeable.
#F# Persistent finish with flavors of black cherry, plum and blueberry.
#A# 16 months in cask and barrique, 12 months in bottle.
|
|
Alcohol: 14%
|
Roasted meat, Broiled meat and barbecue, Stewed and braised meat with mushrooms, Hard cheese
|
|Suggested glass
|
18 °C
(64 °F)
|(Full Bodied and Very Mature Red Wines)
|
|November 2021
|Other Vintages
|
|DiWineTaste
|Readers
|2015
| ✧✧✧✧✭
| March 2019
| --
|2016
| ✧✧✧✧✭
| September 2020
| --
|2017
| ✧✧✧✧✭
| November 2021
| --