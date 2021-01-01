Wine Culture and Information since 2002 - Volume 20
  Montepulciano d'Abruzzo Riserva Spelt 2017, La Valentina (Italy)

La Valentina (Italy)

Montepulciano d'Abruzzo (Abruzzo)
Montepulciano
Red Wine Red Wine Score: ✧✧✧✧

Montepulciano d'Abruzzo (Abruzzo) S# Intense ruby red and nuances of garnet red, little transparency. #N# Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of black cherry, plum and blueberry followed by aromas of violet, blackberry, chocolate, tobacco, rosemary, mace, licorice, vanilla and menthol. #T# Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable. #F# Persistent finish with flavors of black cherry, plum and blueberry. #A# 16 months in cask and barrique, 12 months in bottle.

Alcohol: 14%

Roasted meat, Broiled meat and barbecue, Stewed and braised meat with mushrooms, Hard cheese

Suggested glass Full Bodied and Very Mature Red Wines 18 °C
(64 °F)
(Full Bodied and Very Mature Red Wines)

November 2021


  DiWineTaste Readers
2015   ✧✧✧✧     March 2019       --    
2016   ✧✧✧✧     September 2020       --    
2017   ✧✧✧✧     November 2021       --    

