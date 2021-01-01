Wine Culture and Information since 2002 - Volume 20
  Colline Pescaresi Pecorino 2020, La Valentina (Italy)

Colline Pescaresi Pecorino 2020

La Valentina (Italy)

(Abruzzo)
Pecorino
White Wine White Wine Score: ✧✧✧✧

(Abruzzo)
Brilliant straw yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of apple, pear and hazelnut followed by aromas of hawthorn, broom, peach, citrus fruits, pineapple, plum and honey.

Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.

Persistent finish with flavors of apple, pear and peach.

2 months in steel tanks.

Alcohol: 13.5%

Appetizers with vegetables and crustaceans, Risotto with crustaceans, Sauteed fish, Dairy products, Eggs

Suggested glass Young and Crisp White Wines 10 °C
(50 °F)
(Young and Crisp White Wines)

November 2021


