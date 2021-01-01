|
Colline Pescaresi Pecorino 2020
(Abruzzo)
|
Pecorino
| White Wine
|Score: ✧✧✧✧
|
Brilliant straw yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent.
Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of apple, pear and hazelnut followed by aromas of hawthorn, broom, peach, citrus fruits, pineapple, plum and honey.
Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.
Persistent finish with flavors of apple, pear and peach.
2 months in steel tanks.
|
|
Alcohol: 13.5%
|
Appetizers with vegetables and crustaceans, Risotto with crustaceans, Sauteed fish, Dairy products, Eggs
|
|Suggested glass
|
10 °C
(50 °F)
|(Young and Crisp White Wines)
|
|November 2021