|
Montepulciano d'Abruzzo Riserva Terre dei Vestini Bellovedere 2017
Montepulciano d'Abruzzo (Abruzzo)
|
Montepulciano
| Red Wine
|Score: ✧✧✧✧✧
|
Deep ruby red and nuances of ruby red, little transparency.
Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of black cherry, plum and blackberry followed by aromas of violet, blueberry, cocoa, tobacco, cinnamon, leather, licorice, rosemary, juniper, pink pepper, vanilla and menthol.
Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, full body, intense flavors, agreeable.
Very persistent finish with long flavors of plum, black cherry and blackberry.
18 months in cask and barrique, 12 months in bottle.
|
|
Alcohol: 14.5%
|
Game, Roasted meat, Stewed and braised meat, Hard cheese
|
|Suggested glass
|
18 °C
(64 °F)
|(Full Bodied and Very Mature Red Wines)
|
|November 2021
|Other Vintages
|
|DiWineTaste
|Readers
|2015
| ✧✧✧✧✧
| March 2019
| --
|2016
| ✧✧✧✧✧
| September 2020
| --
|2017
| ✧✧✧✧✧
| November 2021
| --