Curiale 2020
(Calabria)
Greco Bianco (70%), Chardonnay (30%)
| White Wine
|Score: ✧✧✧✧
Brilliant straw yellow and nuances of greenish yellow, very transparent.
Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of apple, peach and banana followed by aromas of hawthorn, broom, citrus fruits, pear, plum, tarragon, mint and almond.
Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.
Persistent finish with flavors of apple, peach and banana.
Aged in steel tanks.
Alcohol: 13%
Fish and crustacean appetizers, Risotto with fish and crustaceans, Sauteed fish, Dairy products
|Suggested glass
10 °C
(50 °F)
|(Young and Crisp White Wines)
|November 2021
|Other Vintages
|DiWineTaste
|Readers
|2019
| ✧✧✧✧❂
| April 2021
| --
|2020
| ✧✧✧✧
| November 2021
| --