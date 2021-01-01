|
Trebbiano d'Abruzzo Superiore Spelt 2019
Trebbiano d'Abruzzo (Abruzzo)
Trebbiano d'Abruzzo
| White Wine
|Score: ✧✧✧✧
Intense straw yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent.
Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of plum, apple and hawthorn followed by aromas of broom, citrus fruits, pear, peach, pineapple, rosemary and almond.
Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.
Persistent finish with flavors of plum, apple and almond.
15 months in steel and cement tanks.
Alcohol: 13%
Stuffed pasta with fish, Stewed fish, Stewed white meat, Legume soups
|Suggested glass
12 °C
(53 °F)
|(Bodied and Mature White Wines)
|November 2021
|Other Vintages
|DiWineTaste
|Readers
|2018
| ✧✧✧✧
| September 2020
| --
|2019
| ✧✧✧✧
| November 2021
| --