Brilliant straw yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of plum, apple and hawthorn followed by aromas of broom, pear, citrus fruits, pineapple, saffron, anise, helichrysum and almond.

Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.

Persistent finish with flavors of plum, apple and pineapple.

Part of this wine ages for 12 months in amphora.


