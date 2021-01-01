|
Verdicchio dei Castelli di Jesi Classico Superiore Ergo Mirizzi 2019
Verdicchio dei Castelli di Jesi (Marches)
|
Verdicchio
| White Wine
|Score: ✧✧✧✧
|
Brilliant straw yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent.
Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of plum, apple and hawthorn followed by aromas of broom, pear, citrus fruits, pineapple, saffron, anise, helichrysum and almond.
Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.
Persistent finish with flavors of plum, apple and pineapple.
Part of this wine ages for 12 months in amphora.
|
|
Alcohol: 14.5%
|
Stuffed pasta with mushrooms, Sauteed white meat, Stewed fish, Mushroom soups
|
|Suggested glass
|
12 °C
(53 °F)
|(Bodied and Mature White Wines)
|
|November 2021
|Other Vintages
|
|DiWineTaste
|Readers
|2016
| ✧✧✧✧
| February 2019
| --
|2017
| ✧✧✧✧
| March 2020
| --
|2019
| ✧✧✧✧
| November 2021
| --