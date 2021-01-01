Brilliant cherry pink color and nuances of cherry pink, transparent. Brilliant cherry pink color and nuances of cherry pink, transparent.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of cherry, raspberry and strawberry followed by aromas of cyclamen, rose, blueberry, peach and plum.

Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.

Persistent finish with flavors of cherry, raspberry and strawberry.

Aged in steel tanks.


