|
Cirò Rosato Le Formelle 2020
Cirò (Calabria)
|
Gaglioppo
| Rose Wine
|Score: ✧✧✧✭
|
Brilliant cherry pink color and nuances of cherry pink, transparent.
Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of cherry, raspberry and strawberry followed by aromas of cyclamen, rose, blueberry, peach and plum.
Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.
Persistent finish with flavors of cherry, raspberry and strawberry.
Aged in steel tanks.
|
|
Alcohol: 13%
|
Meat appetizers, Cold cuts, Pasta with meat and mushrooms, Sauteed white meat, Stewed fish
|
|Suggested glass
|
12 °C
(53 °F)
|(Young and Crisp Rose Wines)
|
|November 2021
|Other Vintages
|
|DiWineTaste
|Readers
|2019
| ✧✧✧✭
| April 2021
| --
|2020
| ✧✧✧✭
| November 2021
| --