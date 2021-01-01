Pale ruby red and nuances of cherry pink, moderate transparency. Pale ruby red and nuances of cherry pink, moderate transparency.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of cherry, blueberry and raspberry followed by aromas of dog rose, cyclamen, strawberry, plum, pomegranate and peach.

Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.

Persistent finish with flavors of cherry, blueberry and raspberry.

4 months in steel tanks.


