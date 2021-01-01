|
Cerasuolo d'Abruzzo Superiore Spelt 2020
Cerasuolo d'Abruzzo (Abruzzo)
|
Montepulciano
| Rose Wine
|Score: ✧✧✧✧❂
|
Pale ruby red and nuances of cherry pink, moderate transparency.
Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of cherry, blueberry and raspberry followed by aromas of dog rose, cyclamen, strawberry, plum, pomegranate and peach.
Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.
Persistent finish with flavors of cherry, blueberry and raspberry.
4 months in steel tanks.
|
|
Alcohol: 14%
|
Cold cuts, Pasta with meat, Legume soups, Sauteed white meat
|
|Suggested glass
|
12 °C
(53 °F)
|(Young and Crisp Rose Wines)
|
|November 2021
|Other Vintages
|
|DiWineTaste
|Readers
|2019
| ✧✧✧✧❂
| September 2020
| --
|2020
| ✧✧✧✧❂
| November 2021
| --