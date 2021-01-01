Wine Culture and Information since 2002 - Volume 20
  Mata Brut Rosé 2015, Villa Matilde (Italy)

Mata Brut Rosé 2015

Villa Matilde (Italy)

(Campania)
Aglianico
Sparkling Wine Sparkling Wine Score: ✧✧✧✧

(Campania)
Pale onion skin pink and nuances of pale pink, transparent, fine and persistent perlage.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of cherry, raspberry and bread crust followed by aromas of cyclamen, wisteria, apple, strawberry, tangerine, blackberry, blueberry and pink grapefruit.

Effervescent and crisp attack, however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.

Persistent finish with flavors of cherry, raspberry and strawberry.

Refermented in bottle and aged on its lees for at least 48 months.

Alcohol: 12.5%

Stuffed pasta with mushrooms, Roasted white meat, Roasted fish, Legume soups

Suggested glass Mature and Vintage Classic Method Sparkling Wines 10 °C
(50 °F)
(Mature and Vintage Classic Method Sparkling Wines)

November 2021


