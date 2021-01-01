Pale onion skin pink and nuances of pale pink, transparent, fine and persistent perlage. Pale onion skin pink and nuances of pale pink, transparent, fine and persistent perlage.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of cherry, raspberry and bread crust followed by aromas of cyclamen, wisteria, apple, strawberry, tangerine, blackberry, blueberry and pink grapefruit.

Effervescent and crisp attack, however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.

Persistent finish with flavors of cherry, raspberry and strawberry.

Refermented in bottle and aged on its lees for at least 48 months.


