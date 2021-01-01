Wine Culture and Information since 2002 - Volume 20
  Verdicchio dei Castelli di Jesi Spumante Metodo Classico Extra Brut Mirizzi 2017, Montecappone (Italy)

Verdicchio dei Castelli di Jesi Spumante Metodo Classico Extra Brut Mirizzi 2017

Montecappone (Italy)

Verdicchio dei Castelli di Jesi (Marches)
Verdicchio
Sparkling Wine Sparkling Wine Score: ✧✧✧✧

Verdicchio dei Castelli di Jesi (Marches)
Brilliant straw yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent, fine and persistent perlage.

Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of apple, plum and bread crust followed by aromas of hawthorn, broom, grapefruit, pineapple, pear, peach, walnut husk, linden, honey and almond.

Effervescent and crisp attack, however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.

Persistent finish with flavors of apple, plum and grapefruit.

Refermented in bottle and aged on its lees for 24 months.

Alcohol: 13%

Pasta and risotto with crustaceans and fish, Roasted white meat, Roasted fish, Mushroom soups

Suggested glass Mature and Vintage Classic Method Sparkling Wines 10 °C
(50 °F)
(Mature and Vintage Classic Method Sparkling Wines)

November 2021


