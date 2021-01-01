|
Castelli di Jesi Verdicchio Riserva Classico Utopia 2018
Castelli di Jesi Verdicchio Riserva (Marches)
|
Verdicchio
| White Wine
|Score: ✧✧✧✧✭
|
Intense straw yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent.
Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of apple, plum and citron followed by aromas of hawthorn, broom, chamomile, pear, pineapple, medlar, peach, anise, thyme and almond.
Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.
Persistent finish with flavors of apple, plum and citron.
9 months in steel tanks.
|
|
Alcohol: 14%
|
Pasta with fish, Sauteed white meat, Stewed fish, Fried fish, Cheese
|
|Suggested glass
|
12 °C
(53 °F)
|(Bodied and Mature White Wines)
|
|November 2021