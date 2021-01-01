|
Mastrogiurato 2019
(Calabria)
|
Gaglioppo (70%), Greco Nero (30%)
| Red Wine
|Score: ✧✧✧✧✭
|
Deep ruby red and nuances of ruby red, little transparency.
Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of plum, blackberry and black cherry followed by aromas of violet, carnation, raspberry, blueberry, cocoa, tobacco, mace, vanilla and menthol.
Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.
Persistent finish with flavors of plum, black cherry and raspberry.
Aged in barrique.
|
|
Alcohol: 14%
|
Roasted meat, Stewed meat with mushrooms, Broiled meat and barbecue, Cheese
|
|Suggested glass
|
18 °C
(64 °F)
|(Bodied or Mature Red Wines)
|
|November 2021
|Other Vintages
|
|DiWineTaste
|Readers
|2016
| ✧✧✧✧✭
| April 2021
| --
|2019
| ✧✧✧✧✭
| November 2021
| --