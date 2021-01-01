Intense ruby red and nuances of ruby red, little transparency. Intense ruby red and nuances of ruby red, little transparency.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of black cherry, blackberry and cyclamen followed by aromas of violet, raspberry, strawberry and blueberry.

Properly tannic and effervescent attack, however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing crispness.

Persistent finish with flavors of black cherry, blackberry and raspberry.

Aged in steel tanks.


