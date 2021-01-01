|
Vittoria Frappato 2020
Vittoria (Sicily)
|
Brilliant ruby red and nuances of ruby red, moderate transparency.
Intense, clean and pleasing, starts with hints of cherry, raspberry and rose followed by aromas of cyclamen, strawberry, blackberry and blueberry.
Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing crispness.
Persistent finish with flavors of cherry, raspberry and strawberry.
3 months in steel tanks, 2 months in bottle.
|
|
Alcohol: 13%
|
Pasta with meat, Sauteed meat, Roasted fish, Fish soups
|
|Suggested glass
|
16 °C
(60 °F)
|(Young Red Wines)
|
|December 2021
|Other Vintages
|
|DiWineTaste
|Readers
|2018
| ✧✧✧
| October 2019
| --
|2020
| ✧✧✧
| December 2021
| --