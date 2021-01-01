Brilliant ruby red and nuances of ruby red, moderate transparency. Brilliant ruby red and nuances of ruby red, moderate transparency.

Intense, clean and pleasing, starts with hints of cherry, raspberry and rose followed by aromas of cyclamen, strawberry, blackberry and blueberry. Intense, clean and pleasing, starts with hints of cherry, raspberry and rose followed by aromas of cyclamen, strawberry, blackberry and blueberry.

Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing crispness. Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing crispness.

Persistent finish with flavors of cherry, raspberry and strawberry. Persistent finish with flavors of cherry, raspberry and strawberry.

3 months in steel tanks, 2 months in bottle. 3 months in steel tanks, 2 months in bottle.

