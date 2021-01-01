|
Petitverdò 2019
(Sicily)
Petit Verdot
| Red Wine
|Score: ✧✧✧✭
Intense ruby red and nuances of ruby red, little transparency.
Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of black cherry, black currant and plum followed by aromas of violet, blueberry, blackberry and raspberry.
Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.
Persistent finish with flavors of black cherry, black currant and plum.
12 months in steel tanks.
Alcohol: 14%
Stuffed pasta, Broiled meat and barbecue, Stewed meat with mushrooms, Cheese
|Suggested glass
18 °C
(64 °F)
|(Bodied or Mature Red Wines)
|December 2021
|Other Vintages
|DiWineTaste
|Readers
|2018
| ✧✧✧✭
| October 2019
| --
|2019
| ✧✧✧✭
| December 2021
| --