  Ruchè di Castagnole Monferrato San Marziano 2020, Poggio Ridente (Italy)

Ruché di Castagnole Monferrato (Piedmont)
Ruchè
Red Wine Red Wine Score: ✧✧✧✧

Intense ruby red and nuances of ruby red, moderate transparency.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of strawberry, raspberry and rose followed by aromas of cyclamen, cherry, blueberry, plum, pomegranate and black pepper.

Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing crispness.

Persistent finish with flavors of strawberry, raspberry and cherry.

Aged in steel tanks.

Alcohol: 13.5%

Cold cuts, Pasta with meat and mushrooms, Fish soups, Sauteed meat, Roasted white meat

Suggested glass Young Red Wines 16 °C
(60 °F)
(Young Red Wines)

December 2021


