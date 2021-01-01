Intense ruby red and nuances of ruby red, moderate transparency. Intense ruby red and nuances of ruby red, moderate transparency.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of strawberry, raspberry and rose followed by aromas of cyclamen, cherry, blueberry, plum, pomegranate and black pepper.

Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing crispness.

Persistent finish with flavors of strawberry, raspberry and cherry.

Aged in steel tanks.


