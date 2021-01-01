Brilliant greenish yellow and nuances of greenish yellow, very transparent, fine and persistent perlage. Brilliant greenish yellow and nuances of greenish yellow, very transparent, fine and persistent perlage.

Intense, clean and pleasing, starts with hints of pear, pineapple and citrus fruits followed by aromas of broom, apple, peach and plum.

Effervescent and crisp attack, however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.

Persistent finish with flavors of pear, pineapple and apple.

Produced with the Martinotti method.


