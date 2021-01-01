|
Frascati Spumante Brut
Frascati (Latium)
|
Malvasia di Candia, Malvasia Bianca, Trebbiano Giallo, Bombino, Bellone, Other Grapes
| Sparkling Wine
|Score: ✧✧✧
|
Brilliant greenish yellow and nuances of greenish yellow, very transparent, fine and persistent perlage.
Intense, clean and pleasing, starts with hints of apple, plum and citrus fruits followed by aromas of yeast, hawthorn, peach and pear.
Effervescent and crisp attack, however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.
Persistent finish with flavors of apple, plum and peach.
Produced with the Charmat method.
|
|
Alcohol: 12.5%
|
Aperitifs, Vegetable and crustacean appetizers, Risotto with vegetables and crustaceans, Sauteed fish, Sauteed white meat, Eggs, Dairy products
|
|Suggested glass
|
10 °C
(50 °F)
|(Charmat Method Sparkling Wines)
|
|December 2021