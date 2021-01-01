|
Sinemuri Bianco 2020
(Lombardy)
|
Brilliant greenish yellow and nuances of greenish yellow, very transparent.
Intense, clean and pleasing, starts with hints of peach, pineapple and broom followed by aromas of acacia, pear, apple and plum.
Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.
Persistent finish with flavors of peach, pineapple and pear.
Aged in steel tanks.
|
|
Alcohol: 12%
|
Vegetable and crustacean appetizers, Risotto with crustaceans and fish, Sauteed fish, Sauteed white meat, Dairy products
|
|Suggested glass
|
10 °C
(50 °F)
|(Young and Crisp White Wines)
|
|December 2021