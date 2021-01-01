Brilliant greenish yellow and nuances of greenish yellow, very transparent. Brilliant greenish yellow and nuances of greenish yellow, very transparent.

Intense, clean and pleasing, starts with hints of peach, pineapple and broom followed by aromas of acacia, pear, apple and plum.

Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.

Persistent finish with flavors of peach, pineapple and pear.

Aged in steel tanks.


