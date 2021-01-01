|
Frascati Superiore Terre Laviche 2020
Frascati Superiore (Latium)
Malvasia di Candia, Malvasia Bianca, Trebbiano Giallo, Bombino, Bellone, Other Grapes
| White Wine
|Score: ✧✧✧✭
Intense greenish yellow and nuances of greenish yellow, very transparent.
Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of apple, plum and broom followed by aromas of hawthorn, broom, pineapple and pear.
Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.
Persistent finish with flavors of apple, plum and pineapple.
Aged in steel tanks.
Alcohol: 13%
Fish and vegetable appetizers, Risotto and pasta with fish and crustaceans, Sauteed white meat, Sauteed fish, Dairy products
|Suggested glass
10 °C
(50 °F)
|(Young and Crisp White Wines)
|December 2021