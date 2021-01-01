Intense greenish yellow and nuances of greenish yellow, very transparent. Intense greenish yellow and nuances of greenish yellow, very transparent.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of apple, plum and broom followed by aromas of hawthorn, broom, pineapple and pear. Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of apple, plum and broom followed by aromas of hawthorn, broom, pineapple and pear.

Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable. Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.

Persistent finish with flavors of apple, plum and pineapple. Persistent finish with flavors of apple, plum and pineapple.

Aged in steel tanks. Aged in steel tanks.

