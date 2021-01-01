|
Monferrato Bianco Tris di Uve 2020
Monferrato (Piedmont)
|
Riesling, Viognier, Sauvignon Blanc
| White Wine
|Score: ✧✧✧✭
|
Intense straw yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent.
Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of gooseberry, peach and apple followed by aromas of hawthorn, broom, citron, pear and pineapple.
Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.
Persistent finish with flavors of gooseberry, peach and citron.
Aged in steel tanks.
|
|
Alcohol: 12.5%
|
Crustacean and vegetable appetizers, Risotto and pasta with crustaceans, Sauteed white meat, Sauteed fish, Dairy products
|
|Suggested glass
|
10 °C
(50 °F)
|(Young and Crisp White Wines)
|
|December 2021