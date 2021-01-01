|
Cerasuolo di Vittoria Classico Poggio di Bortolone 2018
Cerasuolo di Vittoria (Sicily)
|
Nero d'Avola (60%), Frappato (40%)
| Red Wine
|Score: ✧✧✧✭
|
Brilliant ruby red and nuances of ruby red, moderate transparency.
Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of black cherry, plum and blackberry followed by aromas of violet, blueberry, raspberry and carob.
Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.
Persistent finish with flavors of black cherry, plum and blackberry.
18 months in steel tanks.
|
|
Alcohol: 13.5%
|
Pasta with meat and mushrooms, Sauteed meat with mushrooms, Roasted white meat, Cheese
|
|Suggested glass
|
18 °C
(64 °F)
|(Bodied or Mature Red Wines)
|
|December 2021
|Other Vintages
|
|DiWineTaste
|Readers
|2016
| ✧✧✧✭
| October 2019
| --
|2018
| ✧✧✧✭
| December 2021
| --