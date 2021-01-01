|
Misa 2020
(Latium)
|
Sauvignon Blanc, Malvasia Bianca
| White Wine
|Score: ✧✧✧
|
Brilliant greenish yellow and nuances of greenish yellow, very transparent.
Intense, clean and pleasing, starts with hints of apple, gooseberry and hawthorn followed by aromas of pear, plum and walnut husk.
Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, light body, intense flavors.
Persistent finish with flavors of apple, gooseberry and pear.
Aged in steel tanks.
|
|
Alcohol: 12.5%
|
Vegetable appetizers, Risotto with vegetables, Eggs, Dairy products
|
|Suggested glass
|
10 °C
(50 °F)
|(Young and Crisp White Wines)
|
|December 2021