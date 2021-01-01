Brilliant greenish yellow and nuances of greenish yellow, very transparent. Brilliant greenish yellow and nuances of greenish yellow, very transparent.

Intense, clean and pleasing, starts with hints of apple, gooseberry and hawthorn followed by aromas of pear, plum and walnut husk. Intense, clean and pleasing, starts with hints of apple, gooseberry and hawthorn followed by aromas of pear, plum and walnut husk.

Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, light body, intense flavors. Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, light body, intense flavors.

Persistent finish with flavors of apple, gooseberry and pear. Persistent finish with flavors of apple, gooseberry and pear.

Aged in steel tanks. Aged in steel tanks.

