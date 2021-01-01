Pale copper yellow and nuances of copper yellow, very transparent. Pale copper yellow and nuances of copper yellow, very transparent.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of apple, plum and hazelnut followed by aromas of hawthorn, citrus fruits, pear and peach.

Effervescent and crisp attack, however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors.

Persistent finish with flavors of apple, plum and hazelnut.

Produced in steel tanks.


