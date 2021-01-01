|
Oltrepo Pavese Pinot Grigio Roca 2020
Oltrepo Pavese Pinot Grigio (Lombardy)
|
Pinot Grigio
| Sparkling Wine
|Score: ✧✧✧✭
|
Pale copper yellow and nuances of copper yellow, very transparent.
Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of apple, plum and hazelnut followed by aromas of hawthorn, citrus fruits, pear and peach.
Effervescent and crisp attack, however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors.
Persistent finish with flavors of apple, plum and hazelnut.
Produced in steel tanks.
|
|
Alcohol: 12%
|
Fish and crustacean appetizers, Pasta with fish, Sauteed fish, Mushroom soups, Dairy products
|
|Suggested glass
|
10 °C
(50 °F)
|(Young and Crisp White Wines)
|
|December 2021