|
Cerasuolo di Vittoria Classico Il Para Para 2018
Cerasuolo di Vittoria (Sicily)
|
Nero d'Avola (60%), Frappato (40%)
| Red Wine
|Score: ✧✧✧✧
|
Intense ruby red and nuances of garnet red, little transparency.
Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of plum, blackberry and dried violet followed by aromas of geranium, raspberry, black cherry, strawberry, tobacco, carob, vanilla and menthol.
Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.
Persistent finish with flavors of plum, black cherry and raspberry.
18 months in steel tanks, 10 months in cask, 6 months in bottle.
|
|
Alcohol: 14%
|
Broiled meat and barbecue, Roasted meat, Stewed meat, Cheese
|
|Suggested glass
|
18 °C
(64 °F)
|(Bodied or Mature Red Wines)
|
|December 2021
|Other Vintages
|
|DiWineTaste
|Readers
|2016
| ✧✧✧✧
| October 2019
| --
|2018
| ✧✧✧✧
| December 2021
| --