Intense ruby red and nuances of garnet red, little transparency.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of plum, blackberry and dried violet followed by aromas of geranium, raspberry, black cherry, strawberry, tobacco, carob, vanilla and menthol.

Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.

Persistent finish with flavors of plum, black cherry and raspberry.

18 months in steel tanks, 10 months in cask, 6 months in bottle.


