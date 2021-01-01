Intense ruby red and nuances of garnet red, little transparency. Intense ruby red and nuances of garnet red, little transparency.

Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of cherry, plum and violet followed by aromas of cyclamen, blueberry, raspberry, blackberry, tobacco, chocolate, cinnamon, mace, vanilla and menthol. Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of cherry, plum and violet followed by aromas of cyclamen, blueberry, raspberry, blackberry, tobacco, chocolate, cinnamon, mace, vanilla and menthol.

Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing crispness. Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing crispness.

Persistent finish with flavors of cherry, plum and blueberry. Persistent finish with flavors of cherry, plum and blueberry.

12 months in barrique. 12 months in barrique.

