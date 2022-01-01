Wine Culture and Information since 2002 - Volume 20
  Telos Il Bianco 2020, Tenuta Sant'Antonio (Italy)

Telos Il Bianco 2020

Tenuta Sant'Antonio (Italy)

(Veneto)
Garganega (80%), Chardonnay (20%)
White Wine White Wine Score: ✧✧✧✧

(Veneto)
Intense golden yellow and nuances of golden yellow, very transparent.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of apple, plum and hawthorn followed by aromas of broom, elder flower, peach, citrus fruits, banana, rosemary and almond.

Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness.

Persistent finish with flavors of apple, plum and peach.

Aged in steel tanks.

Alcohol: 12.5%

Pasta with fish and crustaceans, Stewed fish, Mushroom soups, Sauteed white meat

Suggested glass Young and Crisp White Wines 11 °C
(51 °F)
(Young and Crisp White Wines)

February 2022


Other Vintages
  DiWineTaste Readers
2018   ✧✧✧✧     March 2020       --    
2020   ✧✧✧✧     February 2022       --    

Other Tenuta Sant'Antonio's wines 


Wine List



