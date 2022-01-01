|
Telos Il Bianco 2020
(Veneto)
Garganega (80%), Chardonnay (20%)
| White Wine
|Score: ✧✧✧✧
Intense golden yellow and nuances of golden yellow, very transparent.
Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of apple, plum and hawthorn followed by aromas of broom, elder flower, peach, citrus fruits, banana, rosemary and almond.
Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness.
Persistent finish with flavors of apple, plum and peach.
Aged in steel tanks.
Alcohol: 12.5%
Pasta with fish and crustaceans, Stewed fish, Mushroom soups, Sauteed white meat
Suggested glass
11 °C
(51 °F)
|(Young and Crisp White Wines)
February 2022
Other Vintages
DiWineTaste
Readers
2018
✧✧✧✧
March 2020
| --
2020
✧✧✧✧
February 2022
| --