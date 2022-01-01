Wine Culture and Information since 2002 - Volume 20
  Matana 2020, Tenimenti Grieco (Italy)

Matana 2020

Tenimenti Grieco (Italy)

(Molise)
Chardonnay
White Wine White Wine Score: ✧✧✧✧

(Molise)
Intense straw yellow and nuances of golden yellow, very transparent.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of banana, grapefruit and acacia followed by aromas of plum, citron, apple, pear, praline, honey and vanilla.

Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness.

Persistent finish with flavors of banana, plum and citron.

A small part of the wine is fermented in barrique. 6 months in steel tanks, 3 months in bottle.

Alcohol: 13%

Pasta with mushrooms and fish, Sauteed white meat, Broiled fish, Legume soups

Suggested glass Bodied and Mature White Wines 11 °C
(51 °F)
(Bodied and Mature White Wines)

February 2022


