Intense straw yellow and nuances of golden yellow, very transparent.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of banana, grapefruit and acacia followed by aromas of plum, citron, apple, pear, praline, honey and vanilla.

Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness.

Persistent finish with flavors of banana, plum and citron.

A small part of the wine is fermented in barrique. 6 months in steel tanks, 3 months in bottle.


