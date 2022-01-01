Brilliant ruby red and nuances of brick red, moderate transparency. Brilliant ruby red and nuances of brick red, moderate transparency.

Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of cherry, raspberry and dried violet followed by aromas of dried rose, cyclamen, strawberry, plum, cinnamon, chocolate, leather, licorice, mace, rosemary, thyme, vanilla and menthol. Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of cherry, raspberry and dried violet followed by aromas of dried rose, cyclamen, strawberry, plum, cinnamon, chocolate, leather, licorice, mace, rosemary, thyme, vanilla and menthol.

Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, full body, intense flavors, pleasing crispness. Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, full body, intense flavors, pleasing crispness.

Very persistent finish with long flavors of cherry, raspberry and plum. Very persistent finish with long flavors of cherry, raspberry and plum.

12 months in cask and cement tanks. 12 months in cask and cement tanks.

